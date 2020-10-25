Solskjaer flags up exciting debut moment as marker for Cavani at Man Utd

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is more to come from Edinson Cavani after the striker showed early promise on his debut.

The Uruguay forward came on after 58 minutes against Chelsea on Saturday but could not break the deadlock.

Although, he came close to doing so within a few moments of coming on at Old Trafford. The 33-year-old almost netted with his first touch, flicking a Bruno Fernandes cross into the side netting.

Indeed, speaking after the 0-0 draw, Solskjaer explained how Cavani’s debut can act as a marker for his progress.

“He’s been out for a little while and he had a nice run toward the near post, nice flick, almost a goal there,” the United manager said.

“He shows he’s a presence in the box. I think it was Thiago Silva who had a nice block from him.

“But he’s going to give us a lot. He’s come in, he’s had a great influence and impact on the training ground already but we know he needs game-time to get his sharpness.”

Solskjaer rues missed chances

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford also had chances to open the scoring for the hosts but failed to do so.

Indeed, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was impressive again between the sticks.

“I think obviously there were two good teams out there and some top quality defenders, and definitely quality keepers as well,” Solskjaer added.

“Their keeper made two fantastic saves from Marcus. I think they were maybe the two brightest moments in the game.

“He pulled off some fantastic saves so, all-in-all, an even game but I felt if there was going to be a winner it should have been us with them chances. Could have been us.”

United‘s next game sees them face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

