Solskjaer expects ‘the best’ from more focused Man Utd star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United are going to start getting the best of a more focused, mature and happy Anthony Martial.

The 23-year-old has been something of an enigma since arriving at Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015, having failed to capture the form shown during an exciting first season under Louis Van Gaal.

Jose Mourinho wanted to sell Martial having grown frustrated with the frontman, but successor Solskjaer is working well with the France international at Old Trafford.

The attacker signed a new deal running until 2024 at the start of the year and was given the number nine shirt back over the summer – a personal boost followed by a return of four goals in seven matches during an injury-impacted start to the campaign.

“I don’t think he’s had a long, long run of games as a number nine since he played many years ago as a young boy,” Solskjaer said. “Now he is maturing, he is (nearly) 24.

“I saw his interview the other day. You have to be obsessed with scoring goals as a number nine and he’s looking more and more like a player who wants to score goals and not just showing his tricks.

“For me, he has matured a lot in his behaviour on the training ground as well, so I believe we are going to see the best of him in the next few years.

“He looks happier. He seems happy. He’s such an infectious boy – his smile and sense of humour. You see he is happy here and that rubs off on everyone and it’s great to see.”

Put to Solskjaer that Mourinho thought United saw the best of Martial when he was smiling, the Norwegian said: “Yeah, but that is what I am talking about – the whole group as well.

“That mood… it’s miles, miles better on the training ground. They encourage each other.

“It’s nice to be a coach and a manager when you see them come out and wanting to do extras, so we are improving.”

