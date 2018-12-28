Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lifted the lid on how his management at Manchester United differs from Jose Mourinho and in particular his ability to get the best out of stars Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties shortly before Christmas with his failure to get the best out of United’s star names seen as a key factor in his demise at Old Trafford.

And while only Pogba has featured prominently under the Norwegian’s caretaker tenure so far, the rise in standards from the Frenchman has been obvious for all to see.

Solskjaer, who had earlier confirmed who is captain will be at United for the rest of the season, was asked in his media briefing what he has done to improve Pogba’s game.

However, while the difference in managerial styles is obvious to all, the Norwegian was quick to deflect attention away.

“I think you put it the wrong way, I cannot do anything for their performances on the pitch, Paul has done it, my chats with Anthony, Rom, Alexis, I’m here to give them on the path and it’s up to them to do it on the pitch.

“I don’t agree that I’ve done that [improved his game] with Paul. It’s up to them when they get a chance that’s the name of the game as a footballer, you’ve got to do it yourself, I gave some guidelines of course on expression, freedom of expression but that’s how I’ve always been as a manager you can’t tell what the players to do in this position.

“They are here for a reason it’s up to them to use their imagination and creativity just enjoy playing for this club, that’s the best time of your life, but it’s not a bad time to be manager for a while.”

Solskjaer made a special point of talking up Pogba’s display against Huddersfield earlier this week – a style very obviously different to Mourinho – and it appears to be having the desired effect with the club’s £89.3million record signing.

When pressed again about Pogba’s display and whether he should take credit, Solskjaer continued: “I think Paul’s a top top player. He’s one of the best top top players in the world, attacking wise he’s done really well but he’s a big lad, can win headers, tackles, he’s been the same as the others

“The attitude has been perfect and that’s key, you should be tired towards the end of every single game he’s been top class and we’re looking to build a team around of course but there are so many quality players.”

