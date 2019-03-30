Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to win at least five of their remaining seven games and secure a top-three finish in the Premier League.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial helped secure a 2-1 success against Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, but it was Javi Gracia’s side who caught the eye and actually beat their hosts 20-8 on the shot count.

Solskjaer was not happy with United’s display, and, speaking to Sky Sports, he admitted the Hornets were worthy of a draw.

“Watford started off really well and we struggled to get to grips with their tempo,” Solskjaer admitted.

“We defended great, and after about 20 minutes, I felt we were more comfortable. It was more a draw, performance wise. We’ll take the three points.”

Explaining why his players were so sluggish, he added: “Some of the players who went away maybe played too much.

“It was a really nervy last five minutes. Watford made it difficult for us and it seemed as though we were still on holiday or the international break.

“You can’t play well in every game and get the points you deserve. Both teams feel they should have points.

“When I won trophies here, we didn’t play well in every game. Today, we won on a below par game but it was against a good side and we have to acknowledge Watford.”

It was a view shared by Luke Shaw, with the defender hinting the display was one of their worst under Solskjaer’s management.

And like his defender, Solskjaer was also quick to pick out Rashford for his efforts.

“Marcus Rashford was really sharp, he is still feeling his ankle, but a great finish. The second goal I thought was going to be enough for us to control the game,” he added.

The Norwegian manager now has 15 wins from 20 games in charge and he believes five wins from their remaining seven matches could secure a top-three finish in the Premier League.

“It was the start of the rest of the season for us. If we can get 15 points [five wins from the last seven matches], we’ll be top three.”