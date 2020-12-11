Solskjaer explains why derby with City is ‘best game’ Man Utd could ask for

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the Manchester derby as the best game Manchester United could ask for to get over the disappointment of their Champions League exit.

Having started Group H so superbly, Tuesday’s agonising 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig saw the Red Devils drop into the Europa League.

Solskjaer now has to rally the troops for Saturday’s Old Trafford clash with Manchester City as United look to win just their second home Premier League match of the season.

There was some good news from Solskjaer, as Anthony Martial is available again after missing the Leipzig match. However, he is yet to make a decision about Edinson Cavani.

“Anthony will definitely be involved so he’s cleared,” the United boss said. “Edinson has been on the grass but I’ll make a decision later on.”

Solskjaer will have to find a way to motivate his troops after the huge setback of Tuesday’s Champions League exit.

However, he is confident the group is fully focused on the game against City.

Solskjaer added: “Of course the group was disappointed on Tuesday night. It’s just natural.

“We really wanted to go through in that tournament. Now the reality is we’re not, then we’ve just got to move on.

“It was a tight group decided by fine margins. I think you can see that in most of the games.

“We had a long travel back, so we had a day of recovery on Wednesday.

“Then after that the focus has been good. The focus has just been on this game and the Manchester derby, which is what you want the players to get onto straight away.

“That’s probably the best game that you can ask for after such a disappointment because it does stick in your system.”

Solskjaer speaking with Pogba ‘daily’

Paul Pogba dominated the build-up to Tuesday’s Champions League match after his agent Mino Raiola’s comments about his client.

Asked again about the midfielder, Solskjaer said: “I speak to my players on a daily basis and Paul’s no different to anyone else.

“For me what was disappointing this week was us going out in the Champions League.

“Players want to go through in that and whatever anyone’s representatives say can’t really affect me. I’ve said what I wanted to say about that.”

