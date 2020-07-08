Bruno Fernades has drastically helped Manchester United improve, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits – but also claims the club have helped the playmaker’s game too.

The Portugal international has had a major impact since arriving in the Premier League. Fernandes‘ seven goals and six assists has coincided with an upturn in the team’s results.

The partnership between Paul Pogba and Fernandes has blossomed post-shutdown. United are also playing some brilliant football, with Solskjaer’s side currently on a 16-match unbeaten run.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their match with Aston Villa, Solskjaer said: “I think it’s gone both ways. Bruno has come into the club, seen how many good players there are at Manchester United. I think we’ve helped him and how his attributes are as well. It’s been a good little relationship blossoming and he can also feel we help him improve.

“He’s come in and lifted everyone and it’s been a very, very good start so far.”

McTominay learning from Matic

Nemanja Matic, who this week signed a new deal, has been in brilliant form since the Premier League restarted last month. As such, Solskjaer reckons another midfielder, Scott McTominay, can learn from his more experienced team-mate.

Solskjaer added: “McTominay is learning from Matic, Scott is still a young boy, seven or eight years younger than Nemanja,” the United manager added.

“Nemanja’s been on record saying how much he can see himself in Scott.

“They can bounce off each other, never easy. So many times I’ve said to Nemanja I’m playing Scott today and he accepts it and, the other way around, they accept it. They can play together and I’m sure Scotty will learn from Nemanja. His attributes and the way he’s gone about his job has been great.”

United, meanwhile, have shelved plans to sign a French striker this summer after the emergence of Mason Greenwood.