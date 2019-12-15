Solskjaer explains Man Utd line-up and talks Everton challenge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his young side he wants them to continue where they left off against Manchester City after reverting to the side that beat the champions for Sunday’s match with Everton.

Jesse Lingard’s return to fitness saw Solskjaer revert back to the side that beat Manchester City last weekend.

The attacking midfielder missed Thursday’s Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar, from which United have made nine alterations.

Asked how the task of beating Everton compares to playing champions Man City on their own patch, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “City away is tough. This is a different challenge, we’re at home, expected to dominate more. That’s the beauty of having young players, they’re learning all the time and they’ll learn more today. They need to learn how to win these type of games as well.”

Everton have made four changes at Old Trafford, having seen a sickness bug alter his plans and his selections.

Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Bernard and Tom Davies came in for Djibril Sidibe, Morgan Schneiderlin, Theo Walcott and Gylfi Sigurdsson – a quartet absent from the squad entirely.

“We’ve had sickness in the camp,” caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson said. “Gylfi didn’t feel well in team hotel last night; Sidi (Sidibe) was sick at the training ground, so I had to rule him out too.”

Asked if the selections were planned or forced, Ferguson added: “Forced. I’ve had to change one or two things about.”