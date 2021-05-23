Solskjaer explains risks he took to complete historic Man Utd record

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the achievement of Manchester United going the whole Premier League season unbeaten away and admitted he had taken some risks to complete it.

United finished their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win away at Wolves. Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata scored the decisive goals either side of Nelson Semedo’s leveller. As a result, United became just the fourth team in English top-flight history to go unbeaten away in a whole league season.

Solskjaer has guided United to a second-placed finish this season and also has got them to the Europa League final.

He may have had half an eye on that showdown with Villarreal when picking his rotated lineup. But the players he put his faith in got the job done, completing a first in the club’s history.

Addressing their unbeaten away record, Solskjaer told MUTV: “It was about time we did!

“We haven’t done it before, so what an achievement by all the players. They have been excellent.

“I knew that we did put this record on the line by making all the changes, but we had to. One because we believed in these players, and two because the other players have played so much this season and needed an energy boost for Wednesday.

“We played this in the spirit of Man Utd and Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Sir Matt (Busby), definitely. You have to take risks, but we believed in them.”

Solskjaer pleased for Elanga goal

One of the fringe players to benefit from Solskjaer’s switches was Elanga, who got his first senior goal for the club.

Solskjaer was delighted to see the academy graduate making an impact. He told BT Sport: “He could have had two before and just being confident enough to get in there again, very pleased for him and he has a bright future ahead of him.”

As for the other goalscorer, doubts remain about Mata’s future. He is out of contract in June and Solskjaer admitted he has deserved more chances.

The manager revealed: “We are talking to Juan. It is a bit what he wants as well.

“I don’t give him enough game time but he such a professional and top quality. We will have a discussion.”

