Solskjaer explains why Fred can still succeed as starting berth confirmed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes it is only a matter of time before Fred performs at his best for Manchester United.

The £52m man endured a difficult first season after signing from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer, but Solskjaer has repeatedly said that he remains part of his plans.

Fred came on as a substitute in United’s win over Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, and their Europa League clash with Astana on Thursday should give Solskjaer the opportunity to explore some of his alternative options.

Indeed, the United boss confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Fred would be one of several fringe players to start against the 2018 Kazakh champions.

“Obviously, Fred came on and did well in the 20 minutes [against Leicester],” he said.

“We needed his legs and sharpness, and he’s been patient, he’s been working hard, he’s not a young boy but he’s still young in his English career and hopefully he will kick-start his season tomorrow.

“I’m sure we’ll see more and more of Fred. We spoke about it earlier, he’s had some great games in midfield with Scott [McTominay] against PSG and Arsenal, for example, and we’re just waiting for that to flourish.”

