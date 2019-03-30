Victor Lindelof “has some issues” that prevented him featuring for Manchester United against Watford on Saturday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained.

Lindelof was expected to recover from a fitness issue to start in United’s first game back from the international break.

But the centre-half, who also withdrew from Sweden duty over the past fortnight, is not even on the bench for Saturday’s match.

In an interview that ran on the United website on Friday, Lindelof insisted he was “ready” for the “physical” challenge the Hornets posed.

But the 24-year-old is not in the matchday squad, despite his wife having reportedly already been spotted in the Old Trafford stands.

Solskjaer briefly discussed Lindelof, who only recently became a father.

“It is a good team we have put out. There are still a couple that we are still nurturing,” he told MUTV.

“Jesse and Romelu are yet to play a full game yet, Victor is not injured, he had some issues.

“So it is good, the training week has been really good. Good focus, good intensity. It looks alright.”