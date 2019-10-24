Solskjaer explains why Man Utd starlet was man of the match v Partizan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the performances of Manchester United youngsters Brandon Williams and James Garner in their Europa League win at Partizan Belgrade.

An Anthony Martial penalty gave United their first away win since March, with the Europa League giving Solskjaer a chance to see some of his prospects in action.

And the United boss told reporters how impressed he was with the impact that Williams, 19, and Garner, 18, made.

“Brandon [was] man of the match, absolutely excellent,” he said. “Fantastic attitude, great defending, great in the air, gets us the pen by driving the ball forward, brave. We have found a left-back there.

“I thought Jimmy [Garner] grew into the game. [He] did really well in the end. Got tired in the end which is normal.

“The atmosphere was excellent. Intimidating but we gave them loads of encouragement. Our players had to step up and calm the crowd down – we couldn’t, but Brandon [Williams], I don’t think he put a foot wrong.

“Second half I thought we dug in really well in the box, defended really well in the box. They played well second half, made us defend too deep. I’m not happy with the defending at the front.

“I think that’s been one of our strengths this season but I thought that was non-existent in the second half. That needs sorting out because we don’t want to be a team who is just defending in the box.”