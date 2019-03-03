Solskjaer explains why old-school Man Utd trait is still crucial

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by Manchester United’s old-school spirit after digging deep to secure a thrilling comeback win against struggling Southampton.

Old Trafford bore witness to an electrifying encounter on Saturday afternoon, when Andreas Pereira’s stunner and a thumping Romelu Lukaku strike cancelled out an outrageous first-half effort by Yan Valery.

There was still time for more drama, though, as Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse curled home a stunning free-kick.

But this was to be United’s day and Lukaku struck home two minutes from time in a 3-2 win that propels Solskjaer’s side back into the top four.

This was a Premier League record ninth time that United had come from behind to beat Saints and former striker Solskjaer certainly felt like this was a throwback to the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

“The manner of it is like the old days. I’ve been part of that so many times myself,” the caretaker boss said.

“So pleased for the boys that they managed to claw three points out of this game.

“We spoke about at half-time, just get some more urgency get the ball in the box, play more forward and the Stretford End will suck the ball in for you.

“Don’t want to take much away from Andreas and Romelu’s great finishes but we felt that support is just part of this club, this history, done it so many times before.”