Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Marcus Rashford has the attributes to be “a top, top striker” and on a par with England team-mate Harry Kane.

Rashford has been deployed in his favoured centre forward role since Jose Mourinho made way for Solskjaer last month, duly rewarding the Norwegian with three goals in his last four starts.

The 21-year-old striker could once again be the focal attacking point at Tottenham on Sunday, where United will have to be on guard at the other end as Kane looks to get on the score-sheet for the seventh successive game.

Reports earlier in the week claimed Solskjaer had told Rashford he is now seen as the club’s No 1 striker – much to Romelu Lukaku’s disdain.

Kane is widely recognised as one of the best strikers in the Premier League but Solskjaer sees no reason why academy graduate Rashford cannot eventually reach that level.

Speaking upon his return from United’s warm weather training camp in Dubai this week, Solskjaer said: “He can become a top, top striker.

“We can talk about Harry Kane and his class, I’m sure Marcus has got the potential to get up there.

“He’s got frightening pace, he’s now become stronger and can hold the ball up for us. He’s a great link player.

“He’s been brought up here and there were a couple of sessions (in Dubai) with the young kids, (Tahith) Chong, Angel (Gomes) and Jesse (Lingard), where they play together in a certain way.

“He’s a very exciting player to work with.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has admitted he can see exactly what qualities United see in prospective new manager Mauricio Pochettino.