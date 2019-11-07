Solskjaer expresses major concerns over Man Utd star James

Manchester United’s summer signing Daniel James could be afforded a game or two on the sidelines after a report claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had major fears over the winger.

The Wales star arrived in a £15m deal from Swansea over the summer, the Red Devils nipping in where Leeds failed in January, with the winger since not looking back after impressing with a string of fine displays.

But with three goals and three assists to his name, there have been signs that his impact is waning and he’s perhaps not been as effective in recent matches, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial perhaps assuming authority as the main attacking forces.

As such, The Sun reports that Solskjaer ‘fears’ that James could begin to suffer from fatigue and says the United manager is planning to rest the winger in the near future.

“Nobody can question Daniel’s attitude or fitness, but he has to be taken care of,” a source at United told the paper.

“We don’t want to see him sidelined with an injury due to fatigue.

“Ole is just making his mind up when to order him to put his feet up.”

United face Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, knowing a win can all-but guarantee their place in the next stage of the Europa League. It’s not yet known if James will be afforded a rest in the game.

In other Manchester United news, the Red Devils have reportedly agreed terms with an unnamed target as they make plans to add to their squad in January.