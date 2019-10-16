Anthony Martial is winning his fitness battle to be fit for Sunday’s huge clash against Liverpool and looks on course for a recall to the Manchester United side.

The France attacker has been sidelined since sustaining a thigh strain at the end of August in the surprise 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, which set about their malaise that has followed since.

Martial had been initially expected to be sidelines for a maximum of three weeks, but his recovery has been slower than expected and it is only now that the player is pushing for a return to first-team contention.

According to Metro, Martial came through a training session unscathed on Tuesday and is now in line to return to Solskjaer’s squad against Jurgen Klopp’s 100% visitors – handing the under-fire Norwegian a timely lift as he looks to secure a morale-boosting result.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has been working hard on his fitness over the international break, putting in extra sessions in a bid to overcome the issue and look to build on a record that had boasted two goals from three appearances before he was struck down with injury.

The expected return of Martial, however, is unlikely to solve all of Solskjaer’s injury issues overnight and the club still have doubts over Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw heading into the match on Sunday. To add to the misery, first-choice keeper David De Gea also limped off with an abductor problem while playing for Spain on Tuesday night and will return to the club on Wednesday for an initial assessment. The early prognosis, however, does not look good, with Spain’s coach Robert Moreno providing an update on the player’s injury here.

Of the five other injured stars, it is Wan-Bissaka who looks most likely to join Martial back in the matchday squad; the £50m summer signing from Crystal Palace has missed the last two matches with tonsillitis and his return will add balance to their defence in the testing clash against the Merseysiders.