Solskjaer reveals Fernandes story that teed up Man Utd victory

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters of Bruno Fernandes’ extra preparation before their Liverpool clash, and provided a concerning injury update on Mason Greenwood.

Man Utd heaped more misery on bitter rivals Liverpool with a bruising defeat at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had to fightback from an early deficit, and did so well with the aid of suspect Liverpool defending.

Substitute Bruno Fernandes showed his class with a brief cameo that included notching the game’s winner direct from a free-kick.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Solskjaer said: “Brilliant – you know when you go a goal down the reaction of everyone was really good.

“We played some really good stuff, good goals, we have to defend well against them and we managed to react well and of course towards the end there were some moments but we kept them away.”

Regarding Fernandes, the Norwegian said: “Great goal, good free kick. When you leave him out like I did today, he stayed about 45 minutes after training yesterday shooting free kicks so I was pretty confident he could score one if he got the chance.

“He’s never happy with me when I tell him to go inside after training when he’s playing the next day so he got some practice yesterday.

“Marcus [Rashford] has played up front, down the right and left and we felt if we could switch the ball early today we could attack them because Liverpool defend on the front foot so we have to be quick on the ball, we did that well.”

There was one worry for Man Utd, that of Mason Greenwood appearing to limp down the tunnel after the final whistle.

“His knee was bothering him so scan tomorrow and see where we are,” Solskjaer concluded.

The fans are happy – Fernandes

Matchwinner Fernandes also spoke to the press, telling the BBC: “We played well, we created a lot of chances, pressed them more than the game in the league.”

When asked if he is excited by what Man Utd are currently building, he replied: “A lot, it is dream come true to play for this club in the Premier League.

“Everyone knows and I know now the fans are happy and will have a good week.”