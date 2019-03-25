Solskjaer forced to have consoling chat with Man Utd star after defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to console Luke Shaw after Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves.

Shaw played all 90 minutes in the 2-1 fifth-round loss, setting up Marcus Rashford’s late consolation goal in what was a subpar performance given United’s standards under Solskjaer.

But the England international ‘is understood to have taken the defeat badly,’ and had to be consoled by the Norweigian.

While the Red Devils boss was reported to have left the rest of the squad ‘shell-shocked’ by laying into them, the interim manager held talks with his left-back in the aftermath.

The Sun claim that the pair ‘are in regular contact,’ and that Shaw sees Solskjaer ‘as a mentor to help guide his future’.

A source told the newspaper: “Luke took the Wolves defeat pretty bad. Ole had a chat with him to try and pick him up.

“It was long and frank and he was trying to keep him going. Luke felt he and the rest of the defenders allowed Wolves into the game.

“Ole and Luke spoke after he had dealt with the main squad. They have a good relationship and get on really well.

“It wasn’t anything serious but it just shows how much all the squad care for Ole and what he has brought to the club.”