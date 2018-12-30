Solskjaer getting to work on Man Utd contract rebels

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is hopeful of persuading David de Gea and Anthony Martial to sign new contracts at Manchester United.

Both de Gea and Martial are understood to have rejected offers to stay at Old Trafford, but interim boss Solskjaer says the club’s intention is to keep them both.

Solskjaer said: “I know the club want them to sign, of course, because they are top-quality players.

“It’s down to the players but when you’re at Man United there isn’t a lot of greener grass on the other side.

“You are at the best place. It’s the biggest club in the world.

“For me, I would hope I can help or guide these players to maybe tip them over to thinking they want to stay at this club.”

The 28-year-old has been locked in talks over the contract for some time but The Sun recently claimed he had told close friends he was on the verge of agreeing new terms.

United were believed to be ready to make the Spain star the world’s best-paid keeper in a wage rise that could go over £400,000-a-week after bonuses, before Jose Mourinho was sacked.

De Gea’s current deal runs out at the end of next season, after United recently triggered a one-year option on the former Atletico Madrid man.

United also triggered a 12-month options in Martial’s contract to stop him becoming a free agent next summer.

And the player’s agent Philippe Lamboley, who claimed in the summer that the player was adamant his long-term future lied away from Old Trafford, recently told RMC Sport in France, that his client was still looking to move.

“I am very pessimistic about a positive outcome of the discussions,” Lamboley said, before Mourinho was axed earlier this month.