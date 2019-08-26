Solskjaer gives Sanchez new hope at Man Utd as transfer talks resume

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Manchester United are ready to move Alexis Sanchez on – but has warned suitors Inter Milan that the club will happily keep him at Old Trafford if a “suitable offer” must be tabled first.

The Chilean – who has not been involved in either of United’s opening three Premier League matches – has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A in recent weeks, with the transfer window open for Italian clubs until the end of this month.

Previous reports suggested that the two clubs were in complex talks over the structure of any deal, and the Mirror reported on Sunday that the Red Devils are pushing to try to include the clause in Sanchez‘s contract, which would make the deal permanent for the 2020/21 season.

However, the newspaper also says that aside from the debate over the obligation-to-buy clause, there is still the issue of who will pay out the remaining two years of Sanchez’s United contract, which is worth £52m.

After so far refusing to reach an agreement, Inter have on Monday resumed talks with United as they seek to reach a compromise arrangement over a deal to take the former Udinese man back to Serie A.

Solskjaer has admitted that Sanchez could be moved on if a deal suits both parties, but if not, he is adamant there is still an opportunity for the attacker to contribute for United this season.

“Alexis is a quality player. We don’t have loads of options,” Solskjaer told the Evening Standard.

“If there is an offer that’s good enough for the club and him maybe he will go, but if not then he’s still our player and he’s a quality player.”

Solskjaer has insisted that, if Sanchez does depart before September 2, the club will not sign a replacement, despite ongoing links with former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente.

“We are not looking at any more signings,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

With Anthony Martial capable of playing in a central attacking role to compete with Marcus Rashford, United are expected to hand more opportunities to 17-year-old Mason Greenwood should Sanchez complete a move away in the coming days.

