Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Erling Haaland has already made a decision over his future.

The 19-year-old is on United’s shortlist ahead of the January transfer window, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his central striking options after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku over the summer.

Haaland has emerged as one of the most in-demand young strikers in European football after scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg this season.

And Solskjaer already has experience of working with Haaland, having managed the striker during their time together at Molde.

Indeed, reports on Sunday claimed that Haaland has already told Solskjaer that he wants to complete a move to Old Trafford.

“There’s been plenty of speculation, and you know I wont talk about that, but he’s had a great career in Salzburg, so he knows what he wants to do,” Solskjaer told TV2 after United’s 1-1 draw against Everton on Sunday.

Solskjaer was also asked a similar question in his post-match press conference, adding: “He knows what he wants to do and what he’s going to do.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has heavily criticised Anthony Martial for his performance in Sunday’s draw against Everton.

The France attacker was a peripheral figure as United laboured to a 1-1 draw against the struggling Toffees, with Mason Greenwood coming off the bench to level the scores and salvage a point.

Despite United having 24 shots in the match, Martial only mustered one effort – which was blocked – and Giggs believes he did not do anywhere near enough up front, suggesting that youngster Greenwood may now deserve to start ahead of him.

“He is talented, and he’s not a bad kid, but the problem he has is that he looks lethargic all the time. He looks casual, as if he’s not bothered,” Giggs told the Premier League. Read more…