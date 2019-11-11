Solskjaer gives McTominay update as fears grow over long-term absence

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined his fears that Scott McTominay could be out for two months after suffering an ankle injury.

The Scotland star was passed fit to play in United’s 3-1 win over Brighton on Sunday after suffering a knock to his foot in Thursday’s Europa League triumph over Partizan Belgrade.

But injury struck again as the midfielder went over on his ankle close to the end of the win over the Seagulls, which moved United up to seventh in the Premier League.

McTominay is due to have a scan on Monday to determine the severity of the problem – with Red Devils boss Solskjaer hoping that one of his star performers will only be sidelined for a couple of weeks at most.

However, Solskjaer recalled an ankle injury he suffered in his playing days which kept him out for eight weeks.

“He went over on his ankle. It’s a painful one,” said the former United frontman.

“I’ve had one and I was out for eight weeks. But then again sometimes you’re back in two weeks, so I don’t know.

“He’s in for a scan tomorrow, but it looked painful and he’s not one for rolling around.”

McTominay now looks certain to miss Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying double-header against Cyprus and Kazakhstan, while United are not back in action again until November 24 when they visit Sheffield United.

Read more: Paul Pogba remains under consideration for Juventus in January, who are reportedly to have offered Manchester United FOUR players in exchange for the Frenchman when the transfer window reopens.