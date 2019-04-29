Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an update on the fitness of Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Another David De Gea error handed the visitors a lifeline at Old Trafford after Juan Mata had given United the lead, although Solskjaer was loathed to place too much blame on his number one.

United also suffered a double injury blow as England striker Marcus Rashford was withdrawn midway through the second half because of a shoulder injury, while Solskjaer confirmed Eric Bailly’s season was over after he awkwardly twisted his knee shortly afterwards.

The Ivorian was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches with his right knee in a heavy brace.

Solskjaer said: “Eric, it’s a bad knee injury, hopefully it’s not the worst case. But I’m sure we won’t see him any more this season unfortunately.

“Rashy, we strapped him before the game, you could see clearly that his shoulder got worse and worse and he couldn’t run freely any more.”

United lie three points behind the fourth-placed Blues with two games remaining – although both teams and Arsenal, in fifth, have endured indifferent form of late.

Solskjaer added: “Of course if you look at the league table it’s going to be difficult. We’ve got to make sure we turn up, win the next two games, play well and you never know.

“Points are being dropped left, right and centre in this race.”