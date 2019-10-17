Solskjaer gives update on Man Utd plans as talk of Allegri move heightens

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he does not need assurances about his future from the Manchester United board and is planning for the long term at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Gary Neville on Sky Sports ahead of a Super Sunday clash with Liverpool, the under-pressure United boss backed the club’s recruitment plans and said he is in the process of changing the culture of his squad.

“All the talks I’ve had with the owners, with Ed Woodward and the club have been about me having a three-year contract,” said Solskjaer, whose side currently sit 12th after their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

“We’re planning long-term. I’ve been given the job and if you lose a game or two, you don’t wait for a call to be given assurances.

“But we started out with a plan and a recruitment plan is in place. I’m 100 per cent sure from my time here that the structure is right because it is always the manager who has the final say.”

Many reports claim that the clock is ticking on Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford, with former Juventus boss Max Allegri waiting in the wings to take over, but it would appear that the Norwegian is in it in the long haul.

