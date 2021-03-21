Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the club is in talks over Edinson Cavani’s future at Old Trafford.

Cavani, who moved to United on deadline day in October, has the option of a 12-month extension to his one-year deal.

However, rumours have continued to mount in recent weeks that the Uruguyan could leave this summer.

His father Luis revealed that there is a 60 per cent chance that his son will find a new club. What’s more, he added that Boca Juniors could be that club.

More recently, though, reports have claimed that Cavani has reached a verbal agreement with Boca.

But according to Solskjaer, talks are ongoing and the 34-year-old has decided nothing yet.

“We’re speaking to Eddy,” the manager told a press conference (via the Daily Mirror). “Edinson is a top striker and whatever he decides to do, let’s see. We’re in good dialogue with him.

“We want a competitive squad and we need someone up there to score the goals for us.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims no decision has been made about Edison Cavani's future Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is 'very proud' to play for Manchester United and insists no decision has been made over his future, despite the striker's father claiming that he 'does not feel comfortable' at Old Trafford.

“So we’re looking at it.”

Once Cavani regained his fitness following several months as a free agent, the striker added a serious goal threat to United.

However, his impact has tailed off in recent weeks, with injury problems halting his progress. Reports have claimed, though, that United staff have become ‘frustrated’ at his lack of recent impact.

The Uruguay international has scored six goals and registered two assists in the Premier League this season.

But he has not featured in any of the Red Devils’ last four games through injury. What’s more, he has only played 75 minutes in the past nine outings.

Cavani challenges Man Utd mentality

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final with Leicester, Cavani called on his team-mates to go into the international break on a high.

“If we’re all convinced that we can achieve what we want to, with the right amount of concentration and the determination that we need to have, we can do it.

“That’s why I say it depends on us, it depends on how much we want to succeed.”

READ MORE: Cavani challenges Man Utd mentality