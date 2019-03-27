Manchester United will abandon plans to lavish huge fees on a big-name central defensive signing this summer after believing the improvement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made could save them millions.

Much has been made about the way Solskjaer has improved United’s attacking identity since joining the club as a replacement for Jose Mourinho, while their efforts to claw back the gap to the top four and their progress into the Champions League quarter-finals have been much heralded.

It’s no surprise to see reports emerge suggesting he will be handed the permanent role after agreeing a generous deal, possibly before United play their next match at home to Watford on Saturday.

However, little has been made about their new-found defensive resolve on their way to winning 14 of their 19 matches he has so far overseen.

Since returning to the club, United are second in the clean sheets and goals conceded table to Liverpool; they stood at 16th in the Premier League on that front when Mourinho was axed after a 3-1 defeat at Anfield in December.

The Portuguese had made no secret of his wish to sign a new central defender and he was hoping the club would furnish him with up to £100m – a world-record fee for a defender – to sign one of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid or Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. Inter star Milan Skriniar is also said to be in their thoughts.

And while reports have claimed Solskjaer had also been considering a big-money splash for a new centre-half in the summer, the Daily Mail now claims that their defensive improvements – which has seen Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling establish themselves as a first-choice pairing – will seen United abandon their plan to recruit a big-name defender this summer.

Instead, United are far more likely to sign an upcoming defensive talent, at what will prove a fraction of cost.

And according to reports, the club has two names in mind with Norwich’s Ben Godfrey and St Etienne defender William Saliba, 18, valued at £15m and £8m respectively.

Either way, Lindelof paid tribute to the impact Solskjaer has made on the team, saying: “Since he arrived, he and the staff around him have been talking lots in training about the things we want to improve and how we want to play.

“That’s very important for a player to know exactly what your coach wants. Then it’s easier to go out on the pitch and do that. It’s always good to have a structure and a plan you’re working towards.

“He knows the club very well and that was one of the first things he said to us; identity might be a good word to use, but I think he’s been very clear what he wants from us and what type of football he wants us to play.

“He spoke to me and told me to do the things that I’m good at, to show my abilities and to express myself on the pitch. That was very nice to hear.”

Lindelof continued: ‘If he gets the job, I will be pleased.

“It’s not my job to decide in the end but, of course, I’m very happy with the things that he has done since he’s arrived. I have nothing bad to say about him.

“He’s a legend of the club so he knows everything about being here as a player. When he speaks you always listen. He knows what he’s talking about because he has been through it all. That’s also a very good thing to have.”

