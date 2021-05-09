Solskjaer hails Man Utd ace with huge compliment; hints at Cavani resolution

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded the striking ability of Mason Greenwood with a huge compliment, and hinted at a possible resolution to the uncertainty of where Edinson Cavani’s future lays.

Man Utd ensured Man City’s wait to be confirmed as Premier League champions will continue after sinking Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park. The hosts took a surprise lead in the first-half through Bertrand Traore, but from that point on, the Red Devils hit their stride.

Three unanswered goals followed, helping Man Utd to start a week containing no fewer than three Premier League matches in five days with three points.

The news was not all positive, however, with club captain Harry Maguire needng to be replaced after appearing to suffer a foot injury late into the second half.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Solskjaer said: “Delighted. It was always going to be difficult after you’ve played in Europe and didn’t come back until 4:30am-5:00am in the morning.

“Great reaction at half time again even though I felt we were the better team in the first half and created the most chances.”

When asked if it’s frustrating to have to come from behind so often, the Norwegian added: “No, I can’t blame them.

“The advantage of going into a game like this fresh is high.“

Regarding the penalty decision that drew the anger of Villa manager Dean Smith, Solskjaer said: “He [Douglas Luiz] goes through Paul [Pogba] in the back and Paul is very good at feeling the ball around there.

“I’m just happy Bruno [Fernandes] got back to his jump!”

On Mason Greenwood’s finishing ability after notching another superb strike, Solskjaer could barely contain his excitement: “He’s top.

“I was thinking maybe curl it to the far post, but he goes near post, he’s got all the finishes.

“Mason had a long night on Thursday and worked really hard today. We though about taking him off at half time but he just showed what he can do.”

After complimenting Edinson Cavani’s movement and desire after the veteran again popped up with a crucial goal, Solskjaer said: “We’re getting to learn Edinson. Hopefully, we can use him more next season.”

Shaw outlines common issue Man Utd must remedy

Man Utd defender Luke Shaw also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports of their need to remedy going behind early despite fighting back to secure a result for the tenth time this season.

“Going 1-0 down in the first half we knew it was going to be a hard game and we have been in this situation so many times – second half we came back much better,” said the England left-back.

“That’s a positive but we need to start the first half better than we normally do. Maybe we’re not ready for the game but we have the quality and can’t keep counting on second-half performances.

“He (Solskjaer) said exactly what I have just said, we have been in this situation a lot of times, we have the quality, are a fit team and we always believe. When we got the first goal I felt we were going to win.

“We are just focusing on ourselves, even more so we look at the City result and we are disappointed with the points we have let go this season. We have two games in four days, we need to be ready.”