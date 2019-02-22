Solskjaer happy to welcome Man Utd legend in for Liverpool rally cry

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to participate in the usual mind games ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

United were comfortably beaten 3-1 at Anfield in December and that proved to be Jose Mourinho’s final match at the helm.

The Portuguese was known for his mind games ahead of big matches, as was Solskjaer’s mentor Sir Alex Ferguson.

Asked if mind games were something he bought into as a manager, the Norwegian said: “Nah. I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will read what I say.

“I’m not going to read what he says or the players say. That’s further down the line I would think.

“But (Ferguson) would be welcome to have his talk to the players if he wanted to, the gaffer, because we know how much it meant for him to overtake Liverpool.

“I think our players know what it means for everyone at Man United. No (plans for Ferguson to come in right now).”