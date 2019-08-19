Solskjaer has major plan for Bailly as Man Utd look to protect asset

Manchester United are ready to offer crocked defender Eric Bailly a two-year contract extension after it was claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delayed a decision over selling the Ivorian.

The defender looked set to leave Old Trafford this summer, with Arsenal among his admirers and United bringing in Harry Maguire from Leicester in a world-record fee.

But a bad knee injury sustained by the player in United’s 2-1 win over Tottenham in their pre-season meeting in Shanghai last month ended talk the former Villarreal man – Jose Mourinho’s first signing for Manchester United when he arrived in a £30million deal in summer 2016 – could be moved on.

Solskjaer has confirmed he expects Bailly to be back in action around Christmas time, and with Marcos Rojo believed to be heading out the exit door before the European transfer window shuts, The Sun claims Bailly will now be offered a new deal by United.

With Bailly’s contract due to expire next summer, the paper claims United want to offer the player a further two years – taking his contract at Old Trafford through to summer 2022 – and ensuring he can’t leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

It’s suggested Solskjaer has told Bailly that he will be given the chance to try and play his way back into first-team contention upon his return to fitness, with Victor Lindelof currently seen as the preferred central defensive partner to Maguire.

But Bailly will be given the rest of this season, upon his return, to try and prove himself to Solskjaer, with any firm decision on his future put on ice and to be taken next summer. Should United decide to move Bailly on, they will at least do so knowing they can recoup a generous fee for his services.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, turned down loan enquiries for two other central defenders at the club on transfer deadline day, it has been revealed.

