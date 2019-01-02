Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticised Manchester United’s sluggish first-half performance as they saw off Newcastle in a professional display on Wednesday night.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Manchester United with his first touch in the 64th minute after a first half which Newcastle edged.

Home goalkeeper Martin Dubravka spilled a fierce free-kick from Marcus Rashford and the Belgium international poked in the loose ball.

United extended their lead at Newcastle 10 minutes from time when Lukaku passed to fellow sub Alexis Sanchez and he picked out Marcus Rashford who side-footed past Dubravka to make it 2-0.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “Finally we kept a clean sheet and no goals from set-pieces. A very professional performance. We didn’t hit the heights that we can do but we were in control, kept plugging away and got the goals.

“A good first touch from a sub! When you see big Romelu Lukaku running towards you, as a keeper you might take your hands away! Second half we controlled it nore, We were sluggish in the first half, it was like a testimonial at times it was to slow, too many touched , too many square passes and backwards passes

“The big plus is a clean sheet of course.”

Asked if he had a decision to make over who would be his no.9 – Rashford or Lukaku, he said: “You can play with two of them, no problem. One can play on the right or we they can both play down the middle and it gives me options.

“We go to Dubai after the FA Cup game, you need that fitness work because we will need legs come the end of March.”

