Solskjaer hints at minimal role in Manchester United transfers

Interim Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that he will take a back seat on transfers this month.

The Norwegian has made the perfect start to his temporary tenure at Old Trafford, becoming the first United manager since Sir Matt Busby to win his first four games and tomorrow lunchtime his side will face Reading in the FA Cup.

Solskjaer, who will take United to Dubai for some warm weather training after the clash with the Royals, was asked about transfers at his press conference on Friday morning and the 45-year-old hinted he may not have a lot of say in the club’s January plans.

“The club’s probably had a plan, you don’t just plan the next day and next month but this transfer window has probably been planned since the summer and year before, the next transfer window, the structure is phenomenal,” said Solskjaer.

“I’m sure they’ve got their targets, I’m here to voice my opinion on that and I’m sure we’ll sit down, me and Ed (Woodward) if we’ve got anything in the pipeline.

“I’m here to work with the ones I’ve got, they’ve all performed and as long as they perform they should get a chance but that’s my job to improve the team and individuals.”

United will had to the United Arab Emirates after tomorrow’s match as they prepare for their next Premier League game against Tottenham on January 13.

“I’ve got to know them, had plenty of time to speak with them but not much time to train so if any of the players think it’s a holiday they’re wrong, we’re there to stick together, to work hard on the physical part of it ahead of the Tottenham game,” added Solskjaer.

