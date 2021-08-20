Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted a decision has been made over the future of Jesse Lingard, and confirmed their transfer plans over two current stars.

The Red Devils kicked off the new campaign with an emphatic 5-1 demolition of Leeds Utd. What made the victory all the more impressive was their two major summer recruits – Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane – did not start the game.

Man Utd’s squad now boasts no discernible weakness. However, certain departments of their squad have swelled to the point that exits are now on the cards.

One player frequently linked with a permanent departure is Jesse Lingard. The 28-year-old reportedly laid down the gauntlet to Solskjaer regarding his game-time, with his selection in this weekend’s fixture versus Southampton a potentially pivotal factor behind whether he decided to push for a move.

But speaking in his Friday press conference, Solskjaer hinted Lingard will remain at Old Trafford.

Via the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said: “I think Jesse’s first priority is to get into our team.

“Whenever your employer is Man Utd, that’s your first priority, it always is. We together can have great moments.

“As a manager, with players and a squad like I’ve got now, it’s difficult to say this weekend you’re not playing.

“I’ve got to leave players out of the starting eleven and squad. But they all have to remember they’re going to play a part if we’re going to be successful. Jesse’s back to fitness, played really well in behind closed doors games and has come back in good shape. He’s got a big part to play.”

Following the news of midfielder James Garner reportedly agreeing to a new contract, many expected the youngster to once again go out on loan.

Solskjaer confirmed the 20-year-old will “definitely” go out on loan, but fellow youngster Diallo may be given a chance to impress in the first-team.

“I would definitely think Jimmy will go on loan, that’s more or less done,” added the Norwegian.

“He’s done really well and really impressed me. For his career, another season or another six months playing regularly will help him.

“With Amad, I have to say he’s doing really, really well in training. He’s come back a little later after the Olympics and now he’s looking really good.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays as well. It has to be the right loan, the club, way of playing etc.”

Man Utd restructure terms of impending transfer

Meanwhile, Man Utd have negotiated several last-minute changes to an imminent transfer including the insertion of a 20 percent sell-on-clause, per a trusted source.

Several reports have identified at least eight current first-teamers who could depart this summer. One player frequently namechecked was Andreas Pereira. With first-team chances negligible, a return back home to link up with Flamengo appeared on the cards.

Now, per reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pereira will ‘fly to Rio De Janeiro today’ to complete the move. Initial reports indicated a loan move with an obligation to buy was on the cards. Romano revealed the finer details of that element, but also noted a ‘late change’ has been implemented.

The Italian tweeted Flamengo will no longer ‘pay any loan fee.’ Instead, Pereira’s wages will be split between the two clubs, as opposed to Man Utd paying 100 percent.

The option to buy will be set at the ‘€20m’ mark. Additionally, Man Utd have negotiated a 20 percent sell-on clause on any future sale.

