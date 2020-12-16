Solskjaer hints at surprise way back for trio cast aside by Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened the door for Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Sergio Romero to return to his plans in January.

Jones and Romero have been frozen out at United this season after being left out of the squad list. Rojo is on the list, but has struggled with injuries.

The latter is unavailable again for their clash with Sheffield United on Thursday, meaning he will not have represented the Red Devils at all in 2020.

“Marcos has just felt a niggle in his calf again,” the United boss said of the defender, who spent a period on loan at Estudiantes.

“He’s worked really hard to come back. He played a game with the reserves, got a knock there. Worked really hard again and then felt something, so he’s hopefully back in January, Marcos.

“Phil (Jones) should be ready by January and Sergio (Romero) has been training hard as well.”

Thursday sees Dean Henderson return to Bramall Lane, where he shone on loan with the Blades during the previous two seasons.

“It just shows sometimes how beneficial some loan deals are,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course Dean has worked his way up through the ranks, through the system and the two years at Sheffield United have made him really come back as a more mature, quality keeper.

“He’s had some experiences there with a great promotion and his year in the Premier League last season as well was very valuable for us and for him.

“He’s made his England debut now since he’s come back. I feel he’s learning more and more the Man Utd style.

“Our play is a bit different, we have a couple of different demands of him obviously, but we’re very grateful to Sheffield United and Chris (Wilder) that they’ve given him a chance to develop as they did.”

Solskjaer unlikely to call up Cavani

Solskjaer is not expecting Edinson Cavani to be fit for the trip to Sheffield United.

United return to action at the rock-bottom Blades on Thursday, when they are set to be without veteran striker Cavani for a third straight match.

“Of course we have to be mindful of little strains and niggles, and decisions have to be made,” said Solskjaer, whose side face six games in 16 days.

“From the kick-off of Sheffield United to kick-off (against Aston Villa on New Year’s Day) it’s 15 times 24 hours, so it’s going to be very tight.

“Edinson has done well in his rehab. Still have to make a decision if we should risk him because it is a risk, a little bit to him, too early, so I doubt him to be available for me to pick tomorrow.”

