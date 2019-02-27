Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Fred to stay patient – and has hinted the midfielder could earn a surprise starting spot against Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

The Brazilian – a £53m summer signing from Shakhtar Donetsk – has started just seven matches all season and is yet to play a single minute of first-team football since the start of January.

Solskjaer even turned to Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay ahead of Fred when injuries ravaged his side both before and during Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool.

But the United manager has hinted – in light of the club possibly missing up to 10 stars in Wednesday’s clash at Crystal Palace – that Fred’s chance could come.

“Play well when he gets a chance, keep on training as he does, keep working,” Solskjaer said when asked what the Brazil midfielder needs to do.

“We’ve had a midfield three of Herrera, (Paul) Pogba and (Nemanja) Matic – they’ve done really well together.

“It’s not like we’ve been really bogged down with too many games. That’s why we’ve kept them three together.

“McTominay was the obvious choice against Liverpool because he’s an academy kid. We had five academy kids on the pitch at one point. He knows what it means.

“Fred will get his chances – maybe on Wednesday. You look more to the time it needs sometimes to settle. You see Juan Sebastian Veron, he’s one of the best I played with and it took him time to settle in England.

“I’m sure Fred will, when given the chance and a run in the team, grab the opportunity.”

Fred is not the only United man set for a rare chance to impress on Wednesday; the United manager also hinting he will use Romelu Lukaku in his preferred central striker role after offering a unique insight into the Belgian’s struggles this season.

