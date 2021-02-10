Solskjaer hints at tactic switch to ‘unleash’ rising Man Utd dangerman

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he may have to allow Scott McTominay to get forward more to “unleash” his shooting abilities.

The defensive midfielder netted a smart finish to send the Red Devils past West Ham in Tuesday’s FA Cup tie.

However, he has shown a penchant for goalscoring – including from long-range – this season. His archive also includes well taken goals against Southampton and Everton.

Therefore, while remaining a key defensive worker lower down the pitch, he has shown willingness to spring forward with effect.

Solskjaer is well aware of McTominay’s abilities up front and said that his side must “learn from” the Scotland international.

“Scott’s a clinical striker of the ball. He used to play as a striker, we know that, and he finishes with authority,” the manager told MUTV.

“Like, ‘bang’, finish. No messing about. No safety. That’s something we’ve got to learn from.

“For a defensive midfielder, we’ll have to unleash him and release him forward because he’s a goal threat in the box and he’s got a good strike on him.”

McTominay’s quickfire double against Leeds earlier in the season is a prime example of his finishing abilities. Only minutes into the match, he latched onto Bruno Fernandes’ pass and fired in a powerful, controlled strike from outside the area.

What’s more, his composure was clear to see with his second, darting into the box and shifting the ball onto his other foot before scoring.

McTominay has also added leadership experience to his repertoire this term. He captained United for the first time in the FA Cup third-round win over Reading in January.

