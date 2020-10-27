Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Donny van de Beek’s absence says “everything” about his side’s lofty ambitions this season.

Van de Beek has proved the subject of intense debate among many pundits in recent days. Indeed, Patrice Evra and Marco van Basten have claimed that his signing was a waste by United.

The comments come amid the Dutchman’s struggles for game time; he is yet to start a Premier League game and did not feature at all last weekend against Chelsea.

Evra claimed on Saturday that United “don’t need” the 23-year-old, later clarifying that his role as a Sky Sports pundit meant he could not elaborate on his opinion at the time.

Speaking in Tuesday’s press conference, Solskjaer hit back at the pundit for “having a little go” at the midfielder.

“When players come into a new league, a new team it’s always going to be a time that he adapts. When he’s played, Donny has played really well,” the manager told reporters.

“I think it says a lot about our depth of quality that we don’t have to use him because we have other players as well. I also think it says everything about our ambitions – we want to push on and challenge for trophies.

“Donny is going to play a big, big part this year and at the moment, I’ve realised the topic is Donny van de Beek.

“It’s nice for some players or commentators to have a little go and I know that you’re short for time when you’re on telly and you have to put your points across very quickly.

“But you have to know that you don’t have to start the first three games to be a very important player in a squad. I would be disappointed if some of my teammates said I wasn’t important at Man Utd.

“But I didn’t start many games, so Donny is going to be very important for us. Don’t worry about that.”

Van Basten fears Van de Beek regret

Meanwhile, Van Basten claimed that Van de Beek will live to regret his move to Old Trafford.

The midfielder’s only starts this season have come in the Carabao Cup.

And despite him scoring on his Old Trafford debut, Van Basten thinks he should have signed for another club.

