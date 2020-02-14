Solskjaer hits back at Fred over claims Man Utd squad are divided

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied claims from Manchester United midfielder Fred that the squad is divided.

The Brazilian midfielder rose eyebrows last week in an interview in his homeland, in which he claimed that United do not have a ‘sticking together mentality’.

“We are lacking a lot right now, first of all we need to figure out things on the pitch, we are lacking creativity, especially in midfield,” Fred told De Sola.

“We also need to improve as a group, our group lacks the ‘sticking together mentality’, we have lots of problems.

“There are a lot of discussions, every group has this sort of problem, but ours has this.

“Vanity is also an issue and we need to stop this and just run on the pitch.

“We need to stick a goal inside our minds, focus on it and go forward.

“We need to be on the same page and today some players have different objectives, there are players that just want to solve problems alone and this is wrong.”

Man Utd boss Solskjaer was given the opportunity to publicly respond to his player at his press conference on Friday, playing down talk of any rift with the 26-year-old.

“This group sticks together, don’t worry about that,” insisted Solskjaer.

“I haven’t seen the interview or I don’t understand what he’s saying anyway. Fred knows this is a group that wants to give everything for each other.

“I don’t know how to interpret what he said but I’ve got no issues with Fred at all and I’ve got no issues with the group not giving everything for each other.”

Fred has been praised by United assistant coach Michael Carrick for his improvements this season, suggesting there are no issues between him and the staff in the wake of his comments.

“The Premier League is so different to other leagues, so, sometimes, it takes time to get used to it, but credit to Fred,” said former Red Devils midfielder Carrick. “He’s stuck at it, he’s learnt and he’s been willing to put the work in and try to improve.”

Elsewhere, Solskjaer also spoke of the chances of Odion Ighalo making his United debut against Chelsea on Monday.

The coach confirmed that Ighalo will travel with the squad after training away from the first team since his move from China, due to precautions over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Solskjaer says that those measures were just precautionary, and although Ighalo is not yet ready to play, he can now begin his integration process with his new teammates.

