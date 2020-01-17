Solskjaer hits back at Klopp over previous claims about Man Utd ‘wall’

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s comments after the 1-1 draw between the sides earlier in the season.

United remain the only side to have taken points off Liverpool in the Premier League following the draw at Old Trafford in October and the arch-rivals meet again at Anfield on Sunday.

Speaking after their previous encounter, Klopp appeared to liken United’s playing style as playing against a “wall”, with several of the meetings in recent seasons failing to spark into life.

When asked about Klopp’s words in his pre-match press conference on Friday, however, Solskjaer insisted he took them as a compliment.

“I don’t think it’s an accusation,” he told reporters. “I take it as a compliment that we’ve defended so well.

“When the opposition manager is frustrated that’s a good sign that our boys have done well.

“I think we’ve been closest to winning both games so I don’t know what the problem has been.”

One talking point ahead of Sunday’s clash was the statistic that United‘s front three have scored more goals combined this season than Liverpool’s.

⚽⚽ Goals this season ⚽⚽ Rashford, Martial, Greenwood: 39 in all competitions combined Salah, Mane, Firmino: 38 in all competitions combined 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/HekxyjHTck — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) January 17, 2020

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have netted 39 times in all competitions, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino managing 38.

Solskjaer said: “The front three they’ve got have been playing together for ages, seasons now, and you can see the rotation movements, understanding and we hope our front three will get that understanding.

“I think I’ve only started them together once in Premier League, so we’ve got a way to go to get the understanding but they scored four goals in that game.

“So I believe in ours, we’re going to add to them, definitely, but in years coming we’ll see lots of them.

“Liverpool have scored more goals than us outside the front three so not going to say that ours are better or theirs are better. Sunday will be a game by itself.”

Solskjaer was unable to provide any update on his side’s reported chase of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, although the latest reports have indicated that the move is close to falling through.

United and Sporting are said to be £13m apart in their valuation of the midfielder, with the Portuguese side said to be unhappy with the Red Devils’ offer of £42m.

There have been suggestions that add-ons could push United’s offer up but Sporting reportedly believe such add-ons are unrealistic and they want more money up front.

