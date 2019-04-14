Solskjaer hits out at UEFA over fixture injustice for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United “tried to Google” an apparent fixture scheduling injustice after their Champions League quarter final first leg.

They are the only English club still in the competition to have played the first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday before playing the second on Tuesday, with the others enjoying an extra day’s rest as they played their first leg on Tuesday with the second on Wednesday.

Solskjaer was unhappy that United’s Premier League hopes might be damaged by UEFA’s supposed bias against them.

“I don’t understand that. Someone needs to explain why other teams have one day extra,” Solskjaer said.

“We tried to Google that.

“Should Uefa change that? Definitely, 100%. Someone needs to explain why a Wednesday night first leg becomes a Tuesday second leg in the Champions League.”

As BBC Sport happily point out, UEFA’s own regulations do actually clarify that every club will play the same number of games on both nights.

‘Uefa administration decides which Champions League matches are to be played on Tuesdays and which on Wednesdays on the basis of the relevant draw,’ they say.

‘As a rule, each club plays the same number of matches on a Tuesday and on a Wednesday. Exceptions to this rule can be made by the Uefa administration.’

Solskjaer also neglected to mention that United playing earlier in the Champions League gives them an extra day’s rest for the Champions League in comparison to all of their direct rivals. So yeah.