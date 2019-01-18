Solskjaer honest over January signings, as he blocks midfielder’s exit

Interim Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ruled out any January signings at his Friday news conference.

United continue to be linked with players, but the likelihood is that there will be very little transfer activity in the next two weeks.

At the start of the month Solskjaer suggested the club may have targets in the pipeline, but he was not so positive on Friday.

Asked about any incoming transfers this month, Solskjaer replied: “No, not really.”

There has been some talkeof youngster Scott McTominay going out on loan with the Scottish Sun claiming that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was looking at bringing in the midfielder.

Solskjaer though ruled out any such move for the 22-year-old due to the injury to Marouane Fellaini.

“Scott is working hard, he’s a young boy I still believe in, we’re working on his contract,” said Solskjaer.

“With the injuries of Felli (Fellaini) as well and the squad we have I’m not sure we’re going to see any movement.”

The United boss admitted that Fellaini will be missing for around a month with a calf injury.

“He’ll probably be at least three or four weeks, he’s got a calf problem and that’s sad,” said Solskjaer. “There’s X factor in diff players and we all know Felli’s X factor and then again he’ll be working hard to get back in when all the big games are coming as well.”

