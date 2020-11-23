Solskjaer puts hopeful timeframe on Man Utd star’s injury absence

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that he is hopeful that Luke Shaw’s injury will only keep the Manchester United left-back out for around four weeks, amid longer-term lay-off possibilities.

Shaw was one of three players injured in United’s 3-1 win over Everton before this month’s international break.

The 25-year-old left Goodison Park with the recurrence of a hamstring problem. As such, Solskjaer insisted in his latest press conference that his club’s medical staff must be careful about his rehabilitation.

However, Solskjaer confirmed that Paul Pogba could feature in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir. The Frenchman suffered a knock in training last week.

“We hope [Pogba’s] going to be available,” the manager said (via the Manchester Evening News). “He trained this morning. Let’s see if there’s any reaction when we report tomorrow.

“Still Luke Shaw is out, Phil Jones is out. Jesse [Lingard] is still self-isolating after being in contact with a positive [coronavirus] case.

“There’s one or two little things we need to look at in the morning but hopefully everyone else is available.”

Pressed further on Shaw’s recovery, Solskjaer was reminded that he placed a four to six-week timeframe on his comeback.

Asked for an update, the Norwegian said: “I hope nearer to four, but you know with reoccurring hamstring injuries you can’t risk anything.

“We will see how he reacts to the programme he is on and to the rehabilitation work.”

United host Basaksehir with a point to prove; the Red Devils lost 2-1 to the Turkish side earlier this month. Indeed, before that, United had beaten Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

Man Utd targeting points tally

“We started well with two wins,” Solskjaer said of his side’s progress in Europe this season. “[We’re] disappointed losing the last game in Istanbul.

“We need at least 10 points to go through definitely. But maybe, it’s even likely that you have to have 12 points.

“We’re going to go into this game trying to win it, of course, and try to win it well with a good performance because we’ve got games coming thick and fast.

“Getting to 10 points as quickly as you can was the main point but that defeat was a big blow.”

United go into Tuesday’s tie after two wins in a row against West Brom and Everton, respectively.

