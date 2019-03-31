Solskjaer hopes Man Utd star is fit to face Wolves; hails exceptional leader

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that Anthony Martial will be fit to face Wolves on Tuesday night.

The United forward is a doubt for the match at Molineux after limping off in the win over Watford on Saturday afternoon with an issue that needs assessing.

The Red Devils will head back to Molineux looking to keep up their top-four tilt and exact revenge for their FA Cup quarter-final loss before the international break.

Martial, however, could miss out – with Solskjaer admitting: “Hopefully he can be available for Tuesday.

“He got a bad knock. We’ll check him on Monday morning, probably.”

The United chief also praised man-of-the-match Luke Shaw, who won possession before producing an excellent pass for Marcus Rashford’s opener against the Hornets.

“Luke has got so much in his locker and I can’t wait to see it blossom,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s exceptional going forward and his sharpness defending well. He was top, top class today until he got cramp. That just shows because he struggled during the international break.”