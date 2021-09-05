Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping his decision to axe Romelu Lukaku does not come back to bite Man Utd after making a claim about the Chelsea striker and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea re-signed Lukaku for a club-record £97.5m fee. The move was seen as the final piece of Thomas Tuchel’s jigsaw after his side lacked cutting edge in the final third despite being crowned European champions last season.

Lukaku has proven he will score goals at a consistent rate wherever he lands. But his spell with Inter Milan after leaving Man Utd in 2019 saw the 28-year-old’s game take a giant leap forward.

Lukaku is now a complete forward, and provided an ominous showcase on his second Blues debut against Arsenal when dominating both Ben White and Pablo Mari.

It is the Belgian’s return to Stamford Bridge that has put Chelsea as title favourites in the eyes of many. But according to the Sun, Solskjaer believes his side are the team to beat after netting their own superstar return.

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo agreed a sensational return to the club in the final week of the window. Ronaldo will likely assume the central striker role, and Solskjaer reportedly believes he is vital to ending Man Utd’s nine-year domestic drought.

The Sun claim Solskjaer believes ‘prolific centre-forwards’ are the key to any title tilt. Ronaldo will tick that box for Man Utd, but Solskjaer is reportedly wary of Chelsea.

It’s stated he views the Blues as Man Utd’s main title rival, not Man City or Liverpool. That’s primarily because of Lukaku with Solskjaer believing he is the only man capable of matching Ronaldo’s scoring output.

Man City failed to sign Harry Kane and thus appear set to entrust winger Ferran Torres with leading the line. Liverpool, meanwhile, have Roberto Firmino in the position. The Brazilian has received hearty praise for his all-round impact, though hasn’t cracked double figures in the league in each of the last two seasons.

The article also notes Solskjaer now believes Ronaldo’s return makes the current crop ‘stronger’ than the treble-winning side of 1999.

Nevertheless, it’s reiterated the Norwegian is of the belief his decision to sell Lukaku two years ago could yet come back to bite.

I was “in the sh*t” at Man Utd – Lukaku

Meanwhile, Lukaku says Chelsea offered two players in exchange for him at Inter Milan before the Blues finally agreed to pay €115m to re-sign the striker.

Speaking on international duty, Lukaku revealed the details of Chelsea’s approaches.

“I only realised that Chelsea were serious when they made their third offer. First they offered €100m. Then €105m, €105m plus Alonso. Then they offered €110m plus Zappacosta, but Inter said no,” Lukaku told HLN.

“I didn’t want to go behind Inter’s back. They got me out of the sh*t. I was in a deep hole at Manchester United.

“After training I went to [head coach Simone] Inzaghi’s office. I didn’t want to ruin the atmosphere because I was no longer with my head in Milan. So I asked him: please find an agreement.”

