Solskjaer ‘hurt’ by Man Utd results but ‘does not care what anyone says’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he has been ‘hurt’ be Manchester United’s results this season, but does not pay any attention to what is said in the media.

Goals from Scott Mctominay, Marcus Rashford and Anhony Martial secured a 3-1 away win at Norwich for United, but both Rashford and Martial missed penalties for the visitors.

Solskjaer insists he is focussed on improving results at United

“I have been hurt by the results, I don’t know that has been said. I do not care what anyone says, they can have their opinion and that is none of my business to comment on, I am not hurting about what others are saying.” Solskjaer said.

“This had been a good week for us. It started with a decent performance against Liverpool and now two wins away from home. It gives the players confidence and momentum.”

“The third was a very good goal and a class finish. It is great for Anthony Martial to score a goal like that. We could and should have had a few more goals.”

The United manager was also asked about VAR’s role in awarding United their penalties.

He added: “I don’t want to talk too much about VAR. I disagree with the first one, the second one is but both should be retaken, the goalkeeper is a yard off his line. We are talking about it again.

“VAR is there to help but when it takes ages like the first penalty, it is not a clean and obvious error. When it took that long, it is a signal that it should not have been.

“We have missed Anthony, he is a very important player for us, the way we play and today Marcus Rashford was excellent down the sides and in the middle. A great response to missing the penalty, chasing back and scoring.”