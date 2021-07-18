Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that one of the club’s talented crop of youngsters will definitely be loaned out again this season.

Facundo Pellistri, 19, joined United in a £9million deal from Uruguayan side Penarol last summer. But he did not make his first-team debut before he was sent out on loan to LaLiga outfit Alaves in the January transfer window.

Pellistri reported back for pre-season training with United earlier this month. The talented winger came on in the second-half and scored the winner as the Red Devils beat Derby 2-1 in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

When asked after the game if he wanted to return to Alaves on loan, Pellistri told MUTV: “I went on loan to Alaves, I feel good, now I’m here trying my best, always pushing forward.

“I would like to stay here but I’m still working hard, improving and continue working.

“There is a lot of young talent, all the guys want to improve. The training is really hard and I’m very happy with that because young guys are trying their best and looking for a place in the first team.”

Plenty of interest in Pellistri

Solskjaer, however, has revealed that it’s Pellistri’s ‘best interests’ if he spends another campaign out on loan.

“It was a very good goal, the first touch set him up and he’s very good at dribbling. So going past the goalkeeper wasn’t a problem,’ Solskjaer said of Pellistri’s winner at Pride Park.

“He was bright when he came on. I think he showed what he is because he’s a difficult player to play against.

“One against one he can go past people so very pleased with him.

“I can see a loan deal for him. There’s been loads of interest and for his best interests a loan would be what we look for.”

