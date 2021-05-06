Solskjaer fumes at ‘impossible’ Man Utd task; labels star one of world’s best

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raged at the “unheard of” situation his side have been dealt, and described one of his standout performers as one of the world’s best.

Man Utd booked their place in the Europa League final for the second time in four years after repelling a spirited Roma performance in the second leg. The Red Devils held a commanding 6-2 lead entering the return leg, yet were made to work for their final berth by the side Jose Mourinho will soon take charge of.

Edinson Cavani again proved his worth, bagging a brace to settle any nerves either side of half-time.

Man Utd will now face Spanish side Villarreal managed by Unai Emery after the ex-Arsenal boss dumped the Gunners out at the penultimate stage. The final in the Polish city of Gdańsk will be Solskjaer’s first after coming up short in each of his previous four semi-finals.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Solskjaer said: “It feels good to be in the final.

“We played one very, very good half at Old Trafford which has taken us through. I’m disappointed we lost – especially the way we played in the second half.

“It could easily have been 8-6 to them. It was a strange game. We kept giving them the ball but luckily we have one of the best keepers [David de Gea] in the world. We are in the final and are looking forward to 26 May.”

On United’s punishing schedule over the next few days which will see them play three league matches in five days, the Norwegian did not hold back.

“It’s unheard of,” fumed Solskjaer. “It’s made by people who have never played football at this level.

“It’s physically impossible for the players. We have not been dealt a good hand. We are going to need everyone for these four games. It’s a short turnaround but we have to be ready.”

Maguire hails “excellent” teammate’s decisive traits

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire also spoke to the press, telling BT Sport: “It’s a great achievement to get to the final. We didn’t win the game and that’s disappointing but we did the hard work in the first leg.

“We started the game a bit edgy. It was end to end like basketball and we gave them too many chances in second half.

“Now we’ve got to go to the final and win it. Edinson scored two great goals and his movement and work rate without the ball is excellent.

“His second goal is typical of him and what he has done throughout his career.”