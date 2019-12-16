Solskjaer in bold claim over Man Utd as one-year anniversary approaches

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is completely convinced in his own mind that Manchester United remain on the right track, despite needing to battle for a point against Everton on Sunday.

Substitute Mason Greenwood struck a 77th-minute equaliser as United claimed a 1-1 draw against Duncan Ferguson’s rejuvenated Toffees at Old Trafford.

The result left United sixth in the Premier League, a place below where they began the weekend, as Solskjaer reaches the first anniversary of his appointment as manager on Thursday.

With 25, United are one point worse off than they were when Solskjaer succeeded Jose Mourinho on December 19 last year – but only four points off the top four as opposed to 13 when the Portuguese left.

Solskjaer, who bemoaned a foul on David De Gea as Everton opened the scoring against United on Sunday, said: “I’ve really enjoyed it, I think we’re on the right track. One 10-minute spell here was poor, just before they scored, but I’m not going to change my mind from before the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to going into work again because these boys want to improve and learn.

“You always want wins, and you want the momentum to carry on, but we’ve had three wins since the Aston Villa draw.

“We’ve taken a few steps forward and this is not a big step backwards, it’s more of a stand-still, not improving. We are, as a team and a group, going forward.”

Earlier in the day, Solskjaer had sent a bold message to those who doubted his credentials to manage the club, insisting he can match the best when it comes to tactics.

“I always had the belief that I could manage this club,” he said. “I wouldn’t have taken the job if I had felt I couldn’t do it because I owe Manchester United honesty.

“Football wise, I think I can hold my own when it comes to tactics and stuff, but I have a great staff to help me. It’s not all about me.

“I’m so glad I’ve got Michael Carrick, Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna and I think I make them feel that I can do the job here and that’s happening.

“That’s why I was never afraid of not being able to handle this. I always knew I could.

“It’s about treating people the right way and, for me, managing United is treating the staff, the players, anyone the same.

“It doesn’t matter which club I’m at that’s just my personality.”

Solskjaer added: “I’d been watching [the team under Mourinho]. I had a clear idea of what a United team should look like. I have been part of a United team and I wanted to go back to our traditions of attacking.

“Quick, attacking football with pace, power, and ­personalities out there. And that is what we are doing. I can see fruits of what we’re doing. The seeds we’re laying are starting to pop up.”

Meanwhile, one of United’s top January transfer targets, Erling Haaland, is reported to have made his mind up over where he sees himself playing for the rest of this season.