Solskjaer in expletive defence of first league defeat as he reveals future plans

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his side after they suffered their first Premier League defeat under him at Arsenal last weekend.

The Gunners have an impressive home record this season and they extended their run to 15 league games without defeat at the Emirates Stadium with a 2-0 win on Sunday which moved them above United and into fourth.

Solskjaer tasted domestic defeat for the first time since his appointment as caretaker manager in December, but he told reporters ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wolves in the FA Cup that he has taken to positives from the result.

“You’re always measured on results but we played a good game against Arsenal, we have played so much worse and won games – and that’s the strange thing when you’re a manager you can look behind the result and say that was a good performance didn’t get what we deserved,” the Norwegian stated.

“It’s so strange, the Arsenal one, very disappointed in the result it hurts more than anything. But we can’t look at the performance and say we were s**t because we weren’t, to be honest and blunt, we weren’t, we played well.”

When asked if he was ahead of schedule, Solskjaer responded in typically humble fashion: “I didn’t have a schedule, I had until May to do whatever I could with the team and playing style, mood etc.

“Everything has been going well but then again football kicks you in the teeth sometimes and it’s always the next day if we get through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup then I’ll have a nice few days back home.”