Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he remains the right man to lead Manchester United into the future and has vowed to do all he can to restore the club back among the elite.

A highly-damaging 4-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday has hit United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League again next season, while a report on Tuesday morning claimed players and staff turned on each other after the game.

The defeat was, what many observers believed, United’s worst Premier League display of all time, with manager Solskjaer apologising to supporters after the game.

The trouncing also drew widespread condemnation from Gary Neville, who embarked on a furious rant in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

United need to raise their spirits quickly as they face a crucial Manchester derby on Wednesday evening against title-chasers City, and in a presser to preview the build-up to the game, Solskjaer launched a staunch defence of his reign.

Solskjaer admitted he and his players were still “really hurt” by the embarrassing defeat at Goodison Park, but claimed he still has what it takes to restore the glory days at United.

Asked if United were right to hand him the job on a permanent basis, Solskjaer said: “Well I would like to say yes, but it’s not down to me to say that.

“I’m confident in my team and myself to take this challenge on. It’s a big challenge and when I came in here I said I’m going to enjoy every single second.

“I don’t like losing, but it’s a challenge when you go through bad results, this is the way we’re gonna do it and plan ahead.

“I like all these boys, I love them, but I’ve got to manage for the club. I’m managing the club and the players and I’ve got to put all my effort into making sure we do what is right for the club.”