Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United should be disappointed with the manner of goals they conceded against Everton.

United had a two-goal lead at half-time, but were pegged back in the second half. Then, after re-gaining the lead, they conceded a last-minute equaliser, and so only drew 3-3.

Naturally, the result left Solskjaer with a bitter feeling. He complained of the amount of time that was added, but was frustrated by the way his side failed to defend the danger regardless.

He told Sky Sports: “We played some good football in the second half but conceded three goals from three shots on target. When you do that it is disappointing.

“We reacted well after their two goals but then why was there four minutes added in? We had to get the ball in the corner and see it out. Poor goals to concede.

“I wouldn’t blame anyone on the goals but we know we could have done better as a team on all of them.

“James and Richarlison caused a bit of bother for us before half-time but we did not deserve the 2-0 lead at half-time even though they were excellent goals. We should have seen it off and should have scored a fourth.

“Our front four caused them problems and played well, that is not the problem. But it is a 3-3 game with two good attacks. Many more will have enjoyed that game than the Man Utd supporters.

“Results create the mood, the last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed. We have lost two points on a long thump upfield which we should have defended.

“We shouldn’t even be considered as title chasers, we have got better as a team and see where we end up. We need to stop conceding easy goals.”

Solskjaer confirms Pogba set for scan

One worrying aspect of the game for Solskjaer was when Paul Pogba had to go off in the first half with injury.

The midfielder has been vital to their recent good form, but now may face a spell on the sidelines.

Solskjaer told BBC Sport: “Paul could not carry on, a muscle injury and will have a scan in the morning to see how he recovers.”

He added of their performance as a whole: “We have to focus on improving as a team. We are scoring more goals, creating chances and you felt you dominated the game and should have won it.

“The fans can see we are team that is trying to go for it. Even at 3-2 up we wanted to get the fourth.”

