Solskjaer gives insight on new Man Utd role for Donny van de Beek

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an insight into a possible new position for Donny van de Beek after the Manchester United midfielder impressed in the win at Brighton.

Van de Beek made his second start for Solskjaer’s men as the Red Devils booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win.

Scott McTominay, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba were all on target in United’s stroll at The Amex.

And summer signing Van de Beek played his part, setting up the second goal for Mata to give United breathing space.

The former Ajax star started the game in the centre of midfield, but frequently moved out to the left under instruction from Solskjaer.

And when starting left winger Dan James was withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining, Van de Beek moved wide with substitute Pogba taking his normal central spot.

United fans have often commented on how £40m man Van de Beek will be accommodated alongside both Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

And Solskjaer’s latest tactic may just have provided the answer, as the manager hinted that Van de Beek could be deployed on the left of United’s attack again in future.

Van de Beek’s high football IQ

“He’s got very high footballing intelligence and tactically he’s gone through the Ajax system,” Solskjaer said of Van de Beek in quotes reported by the Manchester Evening News, as cited by the Mirror.

“Dutch football is tactical – he knows football, he’s got his head screwed on.

“He’s a different type of left-sided player compared to Dan James and Marcus Rashford, but coming inside and finding good pockets, why not?”

Solskjaer said Van de Beek’s versatility made him a manager’s dream, adding: “He can play loads of different positions, which sometimes is a strength for a player.

“I remember myself sometimes, right-wing, left-wing centre forward, No. 10 – Donny is one the coach will always look to have in a squad.”

